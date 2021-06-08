Woman facing charges in Mercer County after entering a Princeton residence

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany woman faces charges in Mercer County after she allegedly unlawfully entered a Princeton residence in March where a man she previously dated lived.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie McCrary has been charged with second-degree felony burglary, misdemeanors of second-degree property damage, and stealing with a value of less than $150, no prior stealing offense. Bond was set at $4,500 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit from Deputy Sheriff Randal Francis of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office says the man entered his apartment in the 300 block of Main Street and found property damage as well as a record player, records, and bar stools missing. This was after the man allegedly saw McCrary and another woman leaving the vicinity of the residence.

Francis says the man told law enforcement McCrary had a key to the residence and refused to return the key after the couple ended their relationship. It was noted there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment.

