The Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board voted June 7 to recommend to the city council amending the zoning at 72 Hickory Street.

The petition from property owner Lisa Love Manning requested changing the zoning from Industrial-1 to Residential-3.

Zoning Administrator Kevin Shira reports there was a manufactured home on the property, and Industrial-1 does not allow for that. He explains Industrial-1 is light or limited industrial, and Residential-3 is high density and multifamily.

