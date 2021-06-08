Laredo Board of Education accepts bids, will offer free breakfast and lunch for students

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted several bids on June 7. They were for propane from Ferrellgas for $1.31 per gallon, fuel from Landes for five cents off, trash from WCA for $84.66, and milk from Prairie Farms.

Administrator Misty Foster reports school breakfast and lunch will be free for students next school year.

A used bus is to be delivered to the school district this week. The purchase was approved at the last board meeting.

An update was given on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. One of the requirements of ESSER 3 funds is to have an American Rescue Plan Safe Return to School plan by June 24th.

A summer maintenance update was also given. Two classrooms are to be painted.

The Laredo Board of Education will hold an end-of-the-fiscal-year meeting on June 24 at 6 p.m. The meeting is to include the approval of the 2021-2022 budget.

After an executive session, the board approved a letter of intent to Japheth Busick for physical education/health instructor.

Related