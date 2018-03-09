Wheeling Post Office vandalized

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says the sheriff’s office has received several reports in the last few days about persons vandalizing the Wheeling Post Office’s lobby.

He notes the reports involve the lobby being trashed, items being destroyed, and the United States flag being taken down. Cox says evidence suggests those responsible are juveniles. He asks parents in the area to speak with their children and immediately stop this from continuing.

The sheriff’s office staff will follow up with the investigation, however, anyone with information may call the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 660-646-0515 or submit a tip on the department website.

Like this: Like Loading...