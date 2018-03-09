University of Missouri Extension accepting applications for the Northeast Missouri Livestock Person of the Year

The University of Missouri Extension is accepting applications for the Northeast Missouri Livestock Person of the Year award.

The individual who receives this award must have made a significant contribution to the livestock industry in northeast Missouri and/or beyond. Eligible applicants can be livestock producers, agribusiness or agency personnel, or agriculture researchers.

Long-time supporters of the northeast Missouri livestock industry will also be considered. Residents from 16 northeast Missouri counties may apply including residents in the Green Hills Counties of Linn, Putnam, and Sullivan.

Applications may be found at the Missouri Livestock Symposium website or at the Adair County Extension Center in Kirksville and are due by the afternoon of May 1st at 4:30.

The selected applicant will be inducted into the Northeast Missouri Livestock Producers Hall of Fame at the Missouri Livestock Symposium in Kirksville later this year.

Like this: Like Loading...