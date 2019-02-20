Wednesday marks 13th inclement weather day for Trenton R-9 School District

Wednesday, February 20th marked the 13th inclement weather day for the Trenton R-9 School District. One day was also missed for the softball state final.

Superintendent Dan Wiebers reports the district will now be in session April 18th, however, Trenton will not be in session April 19th on Good Friday. Other makeup days include March 15th and 18th as well as others at the end of the school year. The last day of school for Trenton is scheduled as an early out May 24th.

Wiebers says if the district misses any more days due to inclement weather, the days will not have to be made up, however, Trenton misses a day to illness, that day would have to be made up.