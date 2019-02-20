NCMC Students Team with Trenton R-IX for World Read Aloud Day

Teacher education students and athletes from North Central Missouri College recently teamed up with the Trenton R-IX School District to help students celebrate World Read Aloud Day.

The NCMC students and athletes visited several classrooms at Rissler Elementary and Trenton Middle School. NCMC students brought in children’s books to share with Trenton R-IX students in hopes to foster a love for reading.

To learn more about the Teacher Education program at North Central Missouri College, visit www.ncmissouri.edu or contact Cassie Cordray at 660-359-3948 x1349