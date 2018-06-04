Weatherby woman injured in crash north of Cameron

A Weatherby resident was injured early Saturday morning north of Cameron when she attempted to avoid a tree which had fallen across Highway 69.

Forty-three-year-old Kiristie Nichols was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

The accident happened three miles north of Cameron on Highway 69 when Nichols lost control of the southbound pickup truck as she attempted to avoid the tree on the road. The pickup went off the right side of the pavement striking another tree.

Damage to the truck was listed as minor and Nichols was using a safety device.

