The Livingston County Library will hold a Jazz Age Lawn Party for adults only this month.

The event will be at the Silver Moon Plaza in Chillicothe the night of June 16th starting at 7:30 and will include lawn games, such as croquet and washers. There will also be a showing of the movie Chicago at dusk. Jersey’s will provide a cash bar to purchase drinks.

The library asks attendees to wear their best summer 1920s attire, pack a picnic, and bring a blanket or lawn chairs.

Like this: Like Loading...