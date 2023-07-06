Vroom Solar establishes headquarters and manufacturing facility in Springfield, investing $2.4 million and creating 35 new jobs

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Vroom Solar, a solar energy startup company, commenced construction today on its new headquarters and manufacturing facility in Springfield, investing $2.4 million and generating 35 job opportunities.

“We’re thrilled that an innovative company like Vroom Solar is starting up and creating jobs right here in our state,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Missouri’s skilled workforce and low costs are encouraging growth, including in our thriving technology industry. We look forward to seeing this company succeed in Springfield as it invests in the community and benefits Missourians in the area.”

Vroom Solar’s new location in Springfield will serve as both the company’s headquarters and a manufacturing facility. The incorporation of automated packaging processes in the new facility will enable the company to rapidly produce its patent-pending portable, battery-free, do-it-yourself (DIY) solar energy kits.

“Vroom Solar is excited to be building our headquarters in Southwest Missouri,” said Luke Phelps, Founder and CEO of Vroom Solar. “Vroom will provide the world’s first patent-pending sunlight direct generator that manages sun power for small-scale needs. We will be launching our product at the end of this year, with national distributors already signing up to carry our products.”

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, there are currently 134 solar energy companies operating in Missouri, generating a total of 2,778 jobs statewide. More than 50,000 homes in Missouri are powered by solar energy. The current investment in Missouri’s solar industry stands at $1.3 billion.

“It’s always exciting to see companies establishing in our state and creating new opportunities for Missourians,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Our state continues to set itself apart as an ideal location for cutting-edge employers like Vroom Solar. We’re proud this company chose Missouri for its headquarters and appreciate all our partners who worked to make this significant project a reality.”

For this expansion, Vroom Solar will benefit from the Missouri Works Program, a tool that aids companies in expanding and retaining workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

About Vroom Solar Vroom Solar is a solar energy startup company that provides portable, sunlight-direct, battery-free, DIY solar power kits. The patent-pending mounting solution allows sunlight to directly power the portable generator for on-the-go energy. Kits can be used to power containers, box trucks, trailers, outdoor buildings, and even off-the-grid housing. Vroom Solar donates every 25th DIY solar power kit to schools, nonprofits, and underserved communities.

To learn more about Vroom Solar, visit the Vroom Solar website.

Related