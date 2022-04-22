Video: Ryan Griffin to headline Leadership Northwest Music Jam

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Country music artist Ryan Griffin will headline this year’s Leadership Northwest Music Jam to raise funds for the Leadership Northwest Missouri program.

Trenton native Charlie Bacon will be the special guest opening the show at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on August 27, 2022. Doors will open at 6:30 that evening, and music will start at 7:30.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance through Eventbrite. A link is available on the Black Silo Winery’s Facebook page. Tickets will be $30 at the door.

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe present the Second Annual Leadership Northwest Music Jam on August 27th.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a program for community leaders interested in the regional growth of Northwest Missouri through training and networking opportunities. Participants are selected from the 19 counties in the region. Spokesperson Shane Lynch said more than 440 alumni in the Northwest Region have benefited from the program.

(Photo courtesy Ryan Griffin website)