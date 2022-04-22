Audio: Colton Roy to serve as Missouri State FFA President for 2022-2023

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton High School Senior and Trenton FFA Chapter President Colton Roy has been named as the State FFA President for 2022-2023. He says he is “extremely excited” to serve FFA members for the upcoming year.

Roy found out he would be state president during a business session at the state convention on April 21st.

Colton says he will do closing ceremonies for the last session at this year’s convention, then tells us what his duties will be as the state president.

Roy will also have an opportunity to serve as a delegate for the Missouri FFA Association at the national convention in the fall. He says that, before his selection as state president, he worked with his advisor to prepare for an interview.

Roy wanted to be a state officer since he joined the FFA his freshman year of high school. He comments he participated in local activities that year, and the next year he got more involved at the area level. He served as the Area II Treasurer this past year.

Roy says being an area FFA officer and attending statewide activities and events helped him get to where he is today after being named the State FFA President.

He reports that, as the Trenton FFA President, he represents the chapter at local functions, talks to the community, does outreach, manages the officer team, and makes sure activities are getting planned.

He notes it is not a requirement to be a chapter president to be the state president.

Roy raises honey bees for his supervised agricultural experience project. The agribusiness is called Sugar Creek Apiaries. He began the SAE the summer before his freshman year.

Roy plans to attend the University of Missouri—Columbia this fall and major in agribusiness management.

He adds that someone can be a member of FFA until the second national convention after graduating from high school, so that person can receive an American Degree and compete for proficiency awards at the national level if he or she serves as a national officer.

He mentions that he has “gone back and forth” on if he wants to be a national officer.

Past state FFA presidents from the area include Adam Kirby of the Trenton FFA Chapter in 2015-2016 and Kabel Oaks of Grundy County R-5 FFA in 2007-2008. Oaks is now a Trenton FFA advisor and agricultural education instructor.