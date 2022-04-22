Chillicothe firefighters spend more than seven hours at house fire on Bryan Street

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

No injuries were reported during a residential structure fire in Chillicothe on April 21st where crews were on the scene for more than seven hours.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter, reports firefighters arrived at 1119 Bryan Street on Thursday morning, April 21st to find heavy smoke coming from the second and third story windows and overhang.

Personnel made an interior attack on the residence and found fire in the living room. After further inspection, firefighters discovered half of the wood flooring in the living room area had burned away, causing the first level of the structure to be weakened and unsafe for personnel. Firefighters started using a defensive fire attack and began fighting the fire from the exterior of the structure.

Due to the residence being a “balloon-style” construction, the fire spread from the basement to the attic space before the Chillicothe Fire Department’s arrival.

About 140,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

The homeowner, listed as Tammy Pepper, said she was working in the detached garage when she saw smoke coming from the side of the house on the east side. Conversations with the homeowner indicate the cause of the fire could be electrically based on what was in the basement and where most of the fire damage was located; however, due to the “unsafe conditions” of the structure, a more in-depth investigation was not able to be performed, and the cause is listed as undetermined.

Assistance was offered to the homeowner through Red Cross, but the homeowner declined assistance.