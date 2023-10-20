Video: Democrats block Hawley resolution to condemn antisemitic activities on college campuses

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) delivered remarks on the Senate floor and called for unanimous consent on his resolution condemning Hamas and the antisemitic student groups on college campuses that have celebrated the Oct. 7 terrorist attack against Israel. Senator Hawley wrote to all senators this week requesting they support his resolution. When Senator Hawley attempted to pass his resolution, it was blocked by Democrats.

“Almost as disturbing as the facts of these terrible attacks themselves is the response of some people in this country. On our college campuses in this country who promptly took to the streets, to the courtyards of these campuses, the airwaves, to broadcast their support for this genocide against the people of Israel,”said Senator Hawley.

He continued, “Calling for the death of Jewish people is not just another opinion. Calling for the genocide, and celebrating the genocide of Jewish babies is not just another opinion. Celebrating the assaults on Jewish people in this country is not just another opinion, and the Senate should be clear and stand with moral clarity and say ‘this is wrong.”

Senator Hawley’s call to unanimously pass the resolution was objected to by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

Earlier this week, Senator Hawley urged the Department of Justice to investigate pro-Palestinian student groups’ potential ties to Hamas after they publicly gathered to celebrate the terrorist groups’ genocidal war against Israel. He also called on the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to address “terrorist-linked aliens” at the southern border, and this morning urged DHS to fire an employee with antisemitic social media posts in support of Hamas.