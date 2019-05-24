VFW Post 919 in Trenton to present Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony and Rifle Salute

VFW Post 919 of Trenton will present a Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony and Rifle Salute in Trenton Monday morning.

Retired veteran and Princeton VFW Commander Ruth Ann Shipps will give patriotic comments at the ceremony at the Grundy County Museum Baker School at 10 o’clock. Seating will be provided for the flag raising ceremony and the public is encouraged to arrive early.

The museum will open immediately following the remarks with a feature exhibit this year of Chairs and the Stories They Could Tell. The exhibit includes chairs from the museum’s collection and local individuals that have special family histories.

Some of the chairs to be in the exhibit include stools from the Maid-Rite restaurant in a replica display; an office chair used by two-term State Representative, three-term State Senator, and Missouri Director of Revenue M. E. Morris; an 1850s dentist chair with foot-powered drill; two hall trees; three seats from the Plaza Theater; and church pews from former Trenton churches.

The three Grundy County Museum buildings will be open Monday until 4:30. Regular museum hours are from 1:30 to 4:30 on weekends and holidays. Admission costs $2.00 for adults and is free for children younger than 12 years old as well as active service members and their families.