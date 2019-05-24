Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron to hold hiring event

The Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron is looking to hire individuals for various positions.

Nurse management and human resources will conduct interviews and answer questions at the Veterans Home at 1111 Euclid Avenue May 30th from 9 to 1 o’clock. Signs are to be up to direct individuals to the hiring event.

The Veterans Home is looking for certified nursing assistants and CNA students, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, direct care aides, certified medication technicians, and dietary and food service helpers.

Other professionals are also welcome to attend and there will be on-the-spot hiring for qualified candidates. Individuals who fill out an application May 30th will receive a free meal. Candidates should bring two forms of valid identification.

Contact the Missouri Veterans Home of Cameron for more information on the hiring event at 816-632-6010.