VFW district competition winners announced

At a meeting in Chillicothe this morning, District One of Veterans of Foreign Wars will honor winners of the Voice of Democracy, Patriot Pen, and Teacher Recognition. The VFW District 1 Meeting on Saturday, begins at 11 o’clock at the Chillicothe VFW Post 858.

Winners in the Voice of Democracy Contest are first place Mardee Sadowsky, a North Harrison senior; second place Hayden Krumpelman, a Marceline Junior; and third place Haley Rucker, a sophomore at Tina-Avalon School.

Winners in the Patriots Pen Contest are first place Isabelle Dooley, a Richmond Middle School 6th grader; second was Riley Jo Howell, of the Brookfield 6th grade; and third place Addison Lewis, an 8th grader at Livingston County R-3. VFW District winners of the Teacher of the Year Award are first place

Brenda Sue Kerr, of Chula R-3, for 6-8th grades; second place Tena Marie Eggers, of Hale K through 5th grades; and third place: Kirk Thacker, of Hardin-Central 9 through 12th grades.

The Joint Meeting will begin at 11 A.M. The regular district meeting will follow the joint meeting and lunch.