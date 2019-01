A Princeton resident was injured on Saturday when the sports utility vehicle she was driving went off Mercer County Route E. struck a culvert and rolled coming to rest on its top.

The highway patrol reports there was frost covering Route E when the accident occurred about 9:45 Saturday morning two miles south of Princeton. Seventy-nine-year-old Connie Byers of Princeton declined treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Byers was using a seat belt and the vehicle received extensive damage.