Planning for THS Alumni Weekend gets underway

Planning is underway for the 2019 Trenton High School Alumni Weekend with an all-class meeting on Sunday, January 13th at 1:30 at Royal Inn Pizza in Trenton.

THS classes are encouraged to send representatives; especially the honor classes who celebrate special reunions this fall. Class mailing lists will be distributed in order to begin work on the mailing labels.

If anyone unable to send class representatives, members should contact Dr. John Holcomb for the distribution lists. Organizers hope to get the annual letter and alumni news ready earlier than in past years.

Those with questions may contact Association Officers John Holcomb or Steve Maxey.