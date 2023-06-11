Kirksville man airlifted to hospital after crashing motorcycle on Highway 157

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kirksville resident received serious injuries when the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was operating overturned on Highway 157 west of Kirksville.

Thirty-eight-year-old Ryan Baker was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital at Columbia.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon two miles west of Kirksville, as the motorcycle was northbound on Highway 157 when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, ejecting Baker.

Baker was not wearing safety equipment, and damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.

