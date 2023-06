Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Northeast Missouri resident was hurt when the 2016 Polaris 1000XP he was operating hit a tree and overturned on private property in eastern Adair County.

Twenty-two-year-old Douglas Middleton from Queen City was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

The accident took place Saturday afternoon, approximately two miles south of the Adair Community.

Damage to the UTV was moderate, and Middleton was not wearing any safety equipment.

