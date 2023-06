Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Lawson resident was hurt when the car she was driving went off a road northeast of Lawson.

Kelly Marble, a 21-year-old, was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened Saturday night on Route C as the car was northbound when it went off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished, and it was unknown if Marble was wearing a seat belt.

