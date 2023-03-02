Governor Parson grants 22 pardons in February

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

For the month of February 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 22 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Tommy Balke Sheila Shumate-Scott Lawrence McNicholas Sean Lee Michael David Joshua Badders Katrina Banks-Fuksa Benjamin Ayres Troy Atkisson Lonny Simon David Kamler Kristoffer McManemy Jennifer Branham-Flemons Ramona Cotrel-Peter Patrick Stender Chris Babboni Gerald Barker Mackey Bellamy Richard Appel Ruth Gardner-Coleman David Bowers Joseph McGlown

Related