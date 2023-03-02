Governor Parson grants 22 pardons in February

For the month of February 2023, Governor Mike Parson granted 22 pardons under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Tommy Balke
- Sheila Shumate-Scott
- Lawrence McNicholas
- Sean Lee
- Michael David
- Joshua Badders
- Katrina Banks-Fuksa
- Benjamin Ayres
- Troy Atkisson
- Lonny Simon
- David Kamler
- Kristoffer McManemy
- Jennifer Branham-Flemons
- Ramona Cotrel-Peter
- Patrick Stender
- Chris Babboni
- Gerald Barker
- Mackey Bellamy
- Richard Appel
- Ruth Gardner-Coleman
- David Bowers
- Joseph McGlown