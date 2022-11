WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Festival of Lights will open at Simpson Park next week.

Opening night will start November 19th at 5:30. Santa and his elves will be there that evening. There will be free hot cider and hot chocolate as well as Christmas music. Tractor-drawn hay rides will be offered for $1 per person.

Organizers say this year’s Festival of Lights will include new displays.

After the opening night, the lights will be on every night at Simpson Park from 4:30 to midnight through January 1st.