WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Daviess County Health Department Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Caitlin Roberts will host a breastfeeding support group next week.

The MoM Squad will be at the health department in Gallatin on November 16th at 10 am.

Mothers can meet other women who are on the same journey as they are with breastfeeding. All mothers who breastfeed are invited, whether they have breastfed for five years or five days.

Refreshments will be provided, and there will be door prizes.