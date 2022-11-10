Country Christmas Craft Festival, Holiday Bazaar and Shoppers Delight all in one place at “Christmas in Novinger”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

“Christmas in Novinger” will be held in three locations next week.

Novinger Renewal will sponsor the 36th Country Christmas Craft Festival at the Novinger School and a holiday bazaar at the Novinger Community Center on November 19th from 9 am to 3 pm. Friends of the Novinger Fire House will sponsor Shopper’s Delight at the Novinger Fire House from 9 am to 4 pm.

There will be more than 70 booths at the craft festival with handcrafted, repurposed items, and second-chance items. There will be a bake sale featuring homemade candy and a free drawing every half hour. Food and drinks will be available. Admission will be by donation.

The holiday bazaar will include collectibles and vintage items, crafts, homemade food items, and direct sales products. The Shopper’s Delight will include direct sales of products and crafts.

There are expected to be more than 120 booths combined at “Christmas in Novinger” on November 19th.

Contact Novinger Renewal for more information on the craft festival and holiday bazaar at 660-342-6455. Contact Friends of the Novinger Fire House for more information about the Shopper’s Delight at 660-341-0831.