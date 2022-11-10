Applications now being accepted for Sullivan County Adopt-A-Child Christmas program

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Applications are being accepted for Sullivan County Adopt-A-Child.

Spokesperson Christine DeRyke says the program is for Sullivan County families with children from birth through 12th grade struggling to buy Christmas gifts this year.

Families provide information on their children on the application, including a wish list. People adopt children and purchase gifts for them. There is no set amount an adopter has to spend. Information on children is provided to adopters without specific names listed to keep confidentiality. Gifts will be delivered to families before Christmas.

DeRyke is collecting applications and accepting gifts. The deadline for the applications to be returned is November 17th. Gifts should be to DeRyke by December 15th.

Contact DeRyke to obtain an application for Sullivan County Adopt-A-Child or to adopt a family. She can be contacted at 660-292-0032.