The Gallatin Theater League will perform “Greater Tuna” next week. The play will be at the Courter Theater in Gallatin from November 17th through 19th at 7 pm each night.

The Gallatin Theater League describes the play as “a look into the lives and times of the residents of the third smallest town in Texas.” The play is a “zany, cringeworthy account” of the town’s residents.

Advanced tickets for “Greater Tuna” are on sale at Eileine’s Beauty Shop in Gallatin. The cost is $10 each.