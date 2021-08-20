USDA invests more than $5 million in infrastructure to expand availability of renewable fuels in rural Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced the agency is investing $5,178,191 to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 235,810,915 million gallons annually in Missouri.

“USDA Rural Development is committed to expanding the availability of higher-blend biofuels to all of rural Missouri,” Thomas said. “Investments like the four announced help expand the availability of biodiesel and ethanol, giving rural Missourians more climate-smart options when they fill up at the pump.”

USDA is making the awards under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The funding will help significantly increase the use of biofuels derived from U.S. agricultural products and prioritize climate-smart solutions that will help rural America build back better.

Investments in Missouri include:

Magellan Pipeline Company L.P. will use a $4,884,077 grant to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels in Brookline, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas. This project is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by more than 223 million gallons per year.

A $116,500 grant to Parsons Oil Company LLC will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels in Leadington. This project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by nearly 180,000 gallons per year.

Ayers Oil Company will use a $90,000 grant to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels in Canton, Palmyra, and Bowling Green. This project is expected to increase the amount of ethanol sold by more than 757,000 gallons per year.

A grant in the amount of $87,614 to Fuel Marketing Corporation will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels in Willow Springs and Springfield, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The project is expected to increase the amount of biodiesel sold by more than 1.2 million gallons per year.

The announcement comes as part of a larger, nationwide announcement from Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Justin Maxson, where he announced USDA is investing $26 million to build infrastructure to expand the availability of higher-blend renewable biofuels by 822 million gallons annually in 23 states.

The announcement marks the one-year anniversary of the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. To date, USDA has invested $66.4 million for projects that are expected to increase biofuels sales by 1.2 billion gallons annually.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements, business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting The USDA website, by calling (573) 876-0976, or by emailing [email protected].

