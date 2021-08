Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

St. Luke’s Health System, including Wright Memorial Hospital and Hedrick Medical Center, have adjusted level three visitor guidelines in emergency departments.

One visitor will be allowed per patient in the emergency departments. Previously two visitors were allowed.

Elsewhere, there’s a continuation of level three visitor guidelines, allowing two visitors per patient per day in the hospitals. Those under age 14 are not permitted. Masks are required to be worn by visitors, even in patient rooms.

