Two vehicle crash in Chillicothe injures one person

Chillicothe Police report one driver was taken to the hospital following an accident Tuesday morning in Chillicothe.

Officers were dispatched to the Highway 65 and Highway 36 overpass regarding a two-car accident. The driver of a sports utility vehicle, a Chevy Equinox, took the eastbound off-ramp and stopped at the intersection with Highway 65. The driver then failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and pulled into the intersection resulting in an accident.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.

Citations were issued to the driver of the sports utility vehicle for alleged failure to yield resulting in an accident and for no insurance.

Both vehicles were towed due to damages.

