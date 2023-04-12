Two injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Hamilton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two drivers, including a teenager, were injured in a collision of their vehicles late Tuesday afternoon one mile west of Hamilton.

A Sixteen-year-old boy from Kingston was seriously injured and taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The other driver, 78-year-old Jean Golden of Chillicothe, received minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A southbound car driven by the juvenile was crossing Highway 36 when it was struck by an eastbound car at the junction of Route P and Highway 36.

Both vehicles were demolished and both drivers were using seat belts.

The name of the teen driver was not released by the patrol due to their status as a juvenile.

