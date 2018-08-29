Two teens injured, one life-flighted, in crash south of Kirksville

Teenagers from Novinger and Kirksville were injured Tuesday evening when a car left Route H, one mile south of Kirksville.

The highway patrol reports the accident caused a passenger to be ejected from the car when it struck a ditch, became airborne, and struck the ground demolishing the vehicle.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Head of Kirksville was flown (by Air Evac) to theUniversity Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. Head was a passenger in a northbound car driven by 18-year-old Kody Christman of Novinger who was to seek his own medical care for minor injuries.

Neither teenager was wearing a seatbelt according to the accident report.

