Authorities in Nodaway county report the death of a man Tuesday when he was struck by lightning.

Officials say 35-year-old Ryen Browning of Maryville was fishing at the city reservoir in Maryville when the weather-related incident happened. Maryville Public Safety responded to the scene at 12:30 Tuesday afternoon and found the man deceased.

Assistance was provided by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Nodaway County Coroner.

