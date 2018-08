A Pennsylvania truck driver was injured Tuesday when an eastbound Freightliner traveled off Highway 36 in DeKalb County, struck a crossover, went through the median, and struck an embankment.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ralph Calvetti of York Haven, Pennsylvania was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries.

The report noted Calvetti was using a seatbelt and the Freightliner was demolished in the wreck two miles west of Osborn.

