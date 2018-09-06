Two suspects identified, charges filed in Livingston County following Sunday incident

Detective Michael Smith of the Chillicothe Police Department reports two individuals have been arrested and charged in Livingston County following an incident Sunday.

Smith explains officers attempted a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Chillicothe, but the vehicle continued west onto South Street, then south on Graves Street, and west on Olive Street before stopping, which caused officers to become suspicious.

Officers made contact with the female driver and her male passenger and learned the female had a suspended driver’s license. Officers investigated further and became suspicious of possible drug activity and requested a K-9 respond to the scene.

Smith reports the Brookfield Police Department K-9 and its handler arrived at the scene, and the K-9 alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle yielded evidence consistent with the sale of narcotics as well as drug paraphernalia.

During the investigation, the police chief, detective, and officers reportedly learned the woman hid narcotics on her body. Officers advised the woman of the allegation, but she denied and refused to cooperate. Officers applied for and were granted a search warrant to retrieve the narcotics from her body. A search of the woman by a female officer yielded a bag of crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Online court information shows 39-year-old Geri Nel Newsom of Wheeling and 32-year-old Jeffrey Kenneth Gilgour of Saint Joseph have both been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Newsom was also charged with felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Her bond was set at $50,000 cash only, and Gilgour’s is $25,000 cash only. Both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing September 26th. They are being held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.