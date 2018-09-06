Mother and 4-year-old from Princeton injured after car strikes deer in roadway

The Highway Patrol reports a mother and son from Princeton sustained minor injuries when a car struck a deer in Randolph County Wednesday morning.

Forty-six-year-old Terri Kelly drove south on U. S. Highway 63 when the vehicle hit the deer in the road about half of a mile north of Cairo. The car came to rest on the shoulder with extensive damage.

Kelly and her son, four-year-old Maccrea Kelly, were transported by ambulance to the Moberly Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports both wore seat belts at the time of the accident.