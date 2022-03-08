Two Sheridan teens injured in Monday crash; one life-flighted to hospital

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two teenagers from Sheridan were injured Monday afternoon in an accident on a snow-covered road in Worth County.

The driver, 18-year-old Dillan Gavigan, was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. A passenger, listed as a 13-year-old boy, received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Maryville’s Mosiac Life Care.

The eastbound van began to slide on snow and went off the south side of Walnut Street and struck a tree. The vehicle returned to the road, going off the north side, where it struck a sign, a concrete walkway, and a tree.

The van was demolished in the crash just east of Highway 246 in Sheridan. Neither youth was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

