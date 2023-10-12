Two men indicted in connection with multiple St. Louis carjackings

Two St. Louis area men have been indicted and accused of committing multiple carjackings and other crimes.

An indictment accuses Labron Collins, 19, and Bobby Lee Jones, 24, of carjacking two vehicles and trying to take a third on Jan. 25, 2023. The men tried to steal a 2022 Dodge Charger and successfully carjacked a 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Infiniti G37, the indictment says.

Collins also carjacked a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta on February 11 and, the next day, a 2013 Acura TL and a 2014 Honda Civic, the indictment says.

Jones was also accused in the indictment of supplying fentanyl on Jan. 15, 2023, that killed the user.

Both were indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on September 20. Jones was arrested September 22 and Collins was arrested October 4. Collins appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

Jones, of Richmond Heights, was indicted on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of carjacking, two counts of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Collins, of St. Louis, was indicted on six carjacking charges and four charges of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The fentanyl charge carries a penalty of at least 20 years in prison. The carjacking charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence carries a penalty of seven years to life in prison. A felon in possession of ammunition who has three or more prior convictions for crimes of violence faces at least 15 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.