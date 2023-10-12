Springfield man indicted after ramming airport gate and driving onto runway

A Springfield, Mo., man has been indicted by a federal grand jury after driving his truck through a gate and onto a runway at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

Gary Eugene Edwards, 58, was charged with damaging and interfering with an air navigation facility in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The indictment alleges that Edwards caused damage to the Springfield-Branson National Airport and interfered with the operation of the airport on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Airport police arrested Edwards following a short pursuit after he rammed an airport gate while driving a gold Ford F-150 pickup truck.

An airport police officer activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop Edwards. However, Edwards refused to stop and drove onto the tarmac and runway of the airport, then drove back through the damaged gate as he fled from the officer. Airport police officers pursued Edwards as he drove over several curbs before stopping in front of the terminal building. Edwards ran into the building and was taken into custody.

This case is being prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert. It was investigated by the FBI and the Springfield-Branson National Airport Police.