The Chillicothe Historic Preservation Commission meeting scheduled for January 18th has been canceled due to illness.

City Clerk Roze Frampton reports the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.

Nuisance hearings scheduled for January 19th have been postponed until the February 16th hearing date. Notices of the change will be mailed this week.

