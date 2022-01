Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Unionville woman in Putnam County the night of January 17th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-six-year-old Rachel Gilbert was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail before being released.

