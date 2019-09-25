Two injured when truck overturns on I-35 in Daviess County

Two men from Texas were injured Tuesday night when their International truck overturned onto the driver’s side on I-35 three miles north of Cameron in Daviess County.

The driver, twenty-seven-year-old Omar Flores-Castro of Garland, Texas received minor injuries and a passenger, 48-year-old Juan Martinez of Grand Prairie, Texas received moderate injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Both occupants were using seat belts with extensive damage noted to the truck.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the KAW Fire Department.

