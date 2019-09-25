Audio: Study says blood pressure drug improves brain function in people with autism

A Mizzou study says a blood pressure drug improves brain function in people with autism.

 

 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one in 59 U.S. children has been diagnosed with a form of autism. The signs begin in early childhood and can range in the type of effects they will have.

Mizzou researchers used a drug known as a beta-blocker in 13 individuals with autism and 13 without. They measured whether the low-cost drug could have cognitive and social benefits for those living with autism. Through the study, the researchers found Propranolol (pro-PRAN-noh-lawl) can positively impact language and social interaction.

The team has received a Department of Defense grant to examine the benefits of the drug on a larger and younger population of autism patients.

