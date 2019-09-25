Woman from Unionville hurt in rollover crash

A Sullivan County rollover accident Tuesday night has injured a Unionville resident.

Thirty-six-year-old Sarah Robbins was taken by ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries.

Robbins failed to halt the car at an intersection of Routes B and N, three miles north of Green City. The southbound car traveled off the road, went through a fence, struck a tree, and overturned into a ditch.

Damage to the car was extensive in the 9 pm Tuesday night crash and it was noted that Ms. Robbins was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the Green City Rural Fire Department.

