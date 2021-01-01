Two injured, including 8-year-old girl, in crash on Highway 24

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Brookfield residents sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck in which they traveled overtook and struck a car in Carroll County on Thursday morning, December 31st.

The driver of the pickup, 40-year-old Randall Reams, and an eight-year-old girl, were transported by emergency medical services to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 36-year-old Michael Tipton of Salisbury.

Both vehicles traveled west on Highway 24 when the car reportedly slowed to make a left turn at the Old Highway 24 east junction. The truck hit the car in the rear, causing extensive damage to the car and moderate damage to the truck.

Both drivers and the girl wore seat belts with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisting at the scene of the crash.

