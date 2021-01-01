Audio: COVID-19 relief Bill signed by President specific on how funds can be spent within agriculture

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The latest COVID-19 relief Bill passed by Congress and signed by the President includes specific instructions on how the money will be spent within agriculture.

Gary Crawford reports for the Department of Agriculture.

Net income for farmers was up in 2020, but what about next year? Department of Agriculture reporter Gary Crawford provides details on what the prospects are regarding farm income.

The Department of Agriculture has provided projections on government payments to farmers in 2021.

Photo by Timothy Eberly on Unsplash

