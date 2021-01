Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a woodworking shop fire south of Trenton on Highway 65 on Thursday morning, December 31st.

Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports firefighters tore off some metal siding to get to the fire and put water on it. He says the shop owned by Zack Jones and tools were burnt up.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, and no injuries were reported.

Roberts notes Grundy County Rural was at the scene for approximately two hours.

Related