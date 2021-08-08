Two hurt in Saturday crash near Blythedale

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon in Harrison County when a sports utility vehicle went off a lettered route near Blythedale.

The driver, 33-year old Heidi Jackson of Cainsville, was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries. The patrol reported she experienced a medical emergency before the crash. A passenger in the SUV, a 12-year old boy from Cainsville, was also taken to the hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

The crash happened two miles east of Blythedale on Route N when the westbound SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and a fence, and came to rest on its wheels.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as minor, and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Related