Two from Trenton High School qualify for state after placing first in FFA proficiency competition

Two seniors from Trenton High School won first place and qualified for state competition when FFA Chapters of Area Two held proficiency award events.

Winning the top awards on Tuesday were Makenzee Epperson in beef production entrepreneurship and Levi Johnson in specialty crop production. Both are eligible to compete in their proficiency categories at the Missouri FFA Convention in April.

Among other results involving members of the Trenton FFA Chapter:

Second-place winners in various proficiencies in the area-level competition were Gavin Chambers, Cade Claycomb, Levi Johnson, and Emma Roberts. Trenton FFA members placing third in proficiency events at the area two level were Kimberly Otto, Levi Johnson, Cade Claycomb, Sam Gibson, Katelyn Clark, and Kyla White. Nine other members of the Trenton FFA were listed as participating in area two proficiency events.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through their supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

2023 Trenton FFA Area 2 Proficiency Awards

Proficiency Area Name Placing Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Placement Dylan Smith Area Participant Ag Processing Kimberly Otto 3rd Place Ag Services Levi Johnson 3rd Place Beef Production- Entrepreneurship Makenzee Epperson 1st Place – State Qualifier Beef Production- Placement Gavin Chambers 2nd Place Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship Cade Claycomb 2nd Place Diversified Ag Production Levi Johnson 2nd Place Diversified Livestock Production Cade Claycomb 3rd Place Diversified Crop Production -Placement Hunter McAtee 2nd Place Fiber and Oil Crop Production Emma Roberts Area Participant Food Service Kaylynn Stanton Area Participant Forage Production Milo Simpson Area Participant Forest Management and Products Sam Gibson 3rd Place Fruit Production Jena Harris Area Participant Grain Production Katelyn Clark 3rd Place Outdoor Recreation Madi Moore Area Participant Poultry Production Abby Simpson Area Participant Small Animal Production and Care Kyla White 3rd Place Specialty Crop Production Levi Johnson 1st Place – State Qualifier Swine Production – Entrepreneurship Kinze Hanson Area Participant Turf Grass Management Seth Doolittle Area Participant Vegetable Production Emma Roberts 2nd Place

