Two from Trenton High School qualify for state after placing first in FFA proficiency competition

Local News February 22, 2023
Missouri FFA Jacket with emblem
Two seniors from Trenton High School won first place and qualified for state competition when FFA Chapters of Area Two held proficiency award events.

Winning the top awards on Tuesday were Makenzee Epperson in beef production entrepreneurship and Levi Johnson in specialty crop production. Both are eligible to compete in their proficiency categories at the Missouri FFA Convention in April.

Among other results involving members of the Trenton FFA Chapter:

Second-place winners in various proficiencies in the area-level competition were Gavin Chambers, Cade Claycomb, Levi Johnson, and Emma Roberts. Trenton FFA members placing third in proficiency events at the area two level were Kimberly Otto, Levi Johnson, Cade Claycomb, Sam Gibson, Katelyn Clark, and Kyla White. Nine other members of the Trenton FFA were listed as participating in area two proficiency events.

Agricultural Proficiency Awards honor FFA members who, through their supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs), have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

 

2023 Trenton FFA Area 2 Proficiency Awards

 

Proficiency Area

Name

Placing
Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Placement Dylan Smith

Area Participant
Ag Processing Kimberly Otto

3rd Place
Ag Services Levi Johnson

3rd Place
Beef Production- Entrepreneurship Makenzee Epperson

1st Place – State Qualifier

Beef Production- Placement Gavin Chambers

2nd Place
Dairy Production – Entrepreneurship Cade Claycomb

2nd Place
Diversified Ag Production Levi Johnson

2nd Place
Diversified Livestock Production Cade Claycomb

3rd Place
Diversified Crop Production -Placement Hunter McAtee

2nd Place
Fiber and Oil Crop Production Emma Roberts

Area Participant
Food Service Kaylynn Stanton

Area Participant
Forage Production Milo Simpson

Area Participant
Forest Management and Products Sam Gibson

3rd Place
Fruit Production Jena Harris

Area Participant
Grain Production Katelyn Clark

3rd Place
Outdoor Recreation Madi Moore

Area Participant
Poultry Production Abby Simpson

Area Participant
Small Animal Production and Care Kyla White

3rd Place
Specialty Crop Production Levi Johnson

1st Place – State Qualifier

Swine Production – Entrepreneurship Kinze Hanson

Area Participant
Turf Grass Management Seth Doolittle

Area Participant
Vegetable Production Emma Roberts

2nd Place

 

